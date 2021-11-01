Stretch of State Road 60 to honor fallen Hillsborough County sergeant

Drivers are advised of a traffic closure in the area ahead of the ceremony for fallen sergeant Brian LaVigne.

BRANDON, Fla. — A stretch of State Road 60 in Hillsborough County is set to be formally renamed as "Sergeant Brian LaVigne Road" in honor of the fallen sheriff's office sergeant.

LaVigne died on Jan. 11, 2021, when Travis Garrett, who was fleeing deputies, intentionally crashed into the driver's side of his cruiser on Lumsden Road, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

He was 54 years old.

Earlier this summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1716 last month to designate roadways in honor of fallen Tampa Bay area law enforcement officers, including Lavigne, "who put the safety of their communities above their own safety."

A ceremony is planned for Monday, Nov. 1, to unveil a road plague on State Road 60 from Philip Lee Boulevard to Interstate 75 for LaVigne.

The sheriff's office says westbound State Road 60 near the I-75 south off-ramp will be reduced to two lanes starting at 9:30 a.m.

"Sergeant Brian LaVigne will never be forgotten, and this will serve as another reminder of his selfless service to his community until the very end of his life," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Now when people drive down this stretch of roadway, they will be reminded of the legacy and impact left by Sergeant LaVigne."