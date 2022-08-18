Eyes on 'fastest kid in the world' | 6-year-old hopes to be Tampa's next great track and field star

Seth Wiliamson is already racking up National medals.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As the sun nestles in a bevy of Tampa area clouds, a 6-year-old boy makes his walk to the track with a belief he is the best.

Showing up at Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel, Seth Williamson has some of his most coveted medals on him.

"I’m the fastest kid in the world,” Seth said.

He not only won the 55-meter dash at the AAU Primary Nationals Meet in Orlando but also the 100-meter dash.

Seth said he believes that he can fly.

“The kid not only went undefeated in the 100-meter dash all year, but he dominated by a lot," Bernard 'BeBe' Roberts, Seth's coach, said. "Sometimes, he beat kids by 20 or 30 meters.”

Roberts leads the Speed Starz Track/Running Club. It was unprecedented for a five-year-old, at the time, to join, but Roberts said he knew that Seth was special.

“[He was] beating the seven-year-old kids, the eight-year-old kids and the nine-year-old kids and I said ‘oh, we have a star on our hands,’” he said.

Seth’s success is no surprise to his mother Sherline Williamson.

She said her son only has one speed at all times.

“He runs everywhere," Sherline said. "Even as a child, babies learn how to start walking, but I feel like he didn’t start to walk. He started to run.”

The medals also continue to pile up for the six-year-old.

“He didn’t like being second, didn't like being one of the fastest kids in the nation. He wants to be the fastest kid in the nation," Roberts said.

Seth said he already has his eyes set on the world.