Several arrested in Hillsborough County 'burglary spree'

The sheriff's office says more than $13,000 in stolen property was recovered.

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators say they've solved what appears to have been a burglary spree across Hillsborough County, leading to several arrests.

The accused people broke into businesses, swiped some property and sold the items to "unsuspecting customers," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The recovered property, which included electronics, is believed to be worth at least $13,000.

More information is expected to be announced during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with some of the property shown to the public.

"Many of the items were taken from local businesses and others were stolen right off the porch of a residence in Hillsborough County," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release “These burglaries are even more intolerant, as the businesses targeted are already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic".

"I am very proud of the diligent work by our detectives who identified these suspects and put a stop to their crime spree. We are hoping the public can help us return all of the stolen items to their rightful owners."

