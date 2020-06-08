Several arrested in Hillsborough County 'burglary spree'

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators say they've solved what appears to have been a burglary spree across Hillsborough County, leading to several arrests.
The accused people broke into businesses, swiped some property and sold the items to "unsuspecting customers," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The recovered property, which included electronics, is believed to be worth at least $13,000.
More information is expected to be announced during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with some of the property shown to the public.
"Many of the items were taken from local businesses and others were stolen right off the porch of a residence in Hillsborough County," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release “These burglaries are even more intolerant, as the businesses targeted are already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic".
"I am very proud of the diligent work by our detectives who identified these suspects and put a stop to their crime spree. We are hoping the public can help us return all of the stolen items to their rightful owners."
- Deputies arrest woman accused in deadly Burger King shooting
- Amazon to build new facility in Pasco County
- Hearing set for Thursday in teachers' union lawsuit to stop schools from reopening
- Another 247 people in Florida have died from COVID-19
- Lebanese confront devastation after massive Beirut explosion
- Court hearing for Tampa teen accused of being 'mastermind' behind Twitter hack gets interrupted by porn
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter