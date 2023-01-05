Shaquil Barrett posts 'thank you' note in wake of losing 2-year-old daughter

Barrett's 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah Barrett, drowned on April 30 after falling into a pool at the family's home in South Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett posted a "thank you" note on Thursday afternoon on Instagram to all those who supported his family in the wake of losing his 2-year-old daughter.

Barrett's young daughter, Arrayah Barrett, drowned on April 30 after falling into a pool at the family's home in South Tampa.

Barrett said in part, "...Not a single card, note, prayer, or thought has gone unnoticed. We feel the love from everywhere and that wouldn't be possible without you all."

Shaquil Barrett sends a thank you post on Instagram for all those who supported the family in the wake of losing their 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah in a tragic drowning incident. pic.twitter.com/TI7XChzg6c — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) May 11, 2023

A 911 call came in at around 9:27 a.m. Sunday, April 30, from the family's home near South West Shore Boulevard about a toddler found in a pool.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded and performed CPR on the girl and was able to get a pulse back, authorities said the time. Arrayah Barrett was taken to Tampa General Hospital but later died.

The Bucs released a statement following the girl's death:

"Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Barrett, 30, and his wife, Jordanna, have three other children.