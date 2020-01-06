Juvenile arrested for starting fire at Blake High School

TAMPA, Fla. — A storage shed on the campus of Howard W. Blake High School was intentionally lit by a juvenile, fire rescue said.
He since has been arrested.
Firefighters were called out to the school on May 16 as flames shot out of the shed containing equipment for the football team and other sports. The loss is estimated at about $11,000.
The male juvenile confessed to setting the shed on fire and has been charged with two counts of second-degree arson and a single count of burglary, according to a news release.
Athletic storage shed fire
