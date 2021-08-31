Sheriff Chad Chronister to announce adoption of trained service dog

In 2018, Mason was paired with a veteran who suffered from PTSD.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Welcome to the team, Mason!

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will be holding a news conference to announce the adoption of a new trained service dog.

Mason was donated to the sheriff's office by the Florida nonprofit K9s For Warriors. The group is the nation's largest provider of trained service dogs for veterans.

In 2018, Mason was paired with a veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Immediately, the sheriff's office says, Mason helped the veteran's symptoms, and after a few years, the vet realized he no longer needed Mason.

Instead, he chose to return Mason for a new purpose.

As a service dog, Mason is trained to recognize signs of anxiety or stress and intervene.