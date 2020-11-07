Sheriff: Man tells Sam's Club manager he's taken 2 employees hostage, demands money

BRANDON, Fla. — Quite a scary ordeal for employees at a Sam's Club in Brandon.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Ken Hickman, 32, of Polk County, went into the store on West Brandon Boulevard on Wednesday and asked to speak with a manager.
Investigators say he told the manager that he took two employees hostage in a van outside and demanded "everything in the safe" in return for their release.
A Polk County man is behind bars and facing robbery charges for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Sam's Club in Brandon.
The manager showed Hickman where the safe was and gave him a bag of change. Hickman said it wasn't enough, according to investigators.
Fearful of what he might do, the manager opened the store's vault and gave the man a black plastic bag containing tens of thousands of dollars in it.
The man, later identified as Hickman, was seen on surveillance footage wearing a camouflage long-sleeve shirt, hat, green mask, and gloves.
Surveillance video from outside the store showed him leaving in a white Ford F-150.
The Sheriff Office's Eye On Crime cameras also caught that same truck traveling on 78th Street and Causeway Boulevard earlier in the day. This allowed detectives to identify the truck's license plate and who it was registered to.
During a search of Hickman's home, deputies from Hillsborough and Polk counties found a plastic bag with the stolen money in it.
Ironically, Hickman was already in the Polk County Jail for an incident that occurred within the Bartow Police Department's jurisdiction.
"It's hard to believe this suspect thought he could come into Hillsborough County, commit a crime, and return home with a bag of cash," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to our deputies and their teamwork with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, we were able to track this man down and he will face serious consequences for not only the money he stole but the emotional distress he caused to Sam's Club employees."
