Sheriff: Person killed after train hits car in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A person is dead after a train hit their truck in Plant City Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. to the railroad crossing at Jim Lefler Circle and US-92. When they arrived deputies say they found an Amtrak train hit a truck with one person inside. That person died at the scene, deputies say.

According to the sheriff's office, Amtrak crews told detectives they blew the train horn several times at the truck, signaling the train couldn't slow down. However, the truck didn't get out of the way, according to the report.

Detectives say they are working to identify the person killed.

"At this time, it is unclear why the driver did not move off from the tracks as the train approached them at a high speed, unable to stop," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Although the investigation is in the preliminary stages, there is no indication of criminal wrongdoing. It appears to be a tragic accident."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

