TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an undercover deputy was speeding when he hit and killed a teen crossing a Tampa road.

Deputies say 15-year-old Josiah Pinner died Jan. 11 when he and a friend were crossing Florida Avenue near 124th Avenue. An undercover deputy in an unmarked car swerved to avoid the friend and hit Pinner, investigators said.

Deputies say Pinner and the friend were crossing the road outside of the crosswalk.

During a news conference, Sheriff Chad Chronister said Deputy Philip Montesi, 29, was driving 66 mph in a 45 mph zone. Montesi was followed by Deputy Van Guilder in a marked vehicle.

Chronister said Pinner and his friend crossed against the red light. Deputies said the friend was riding a bicycle. When Montesi saw the friend on the bike, he swerved to miss him and hit Pinner.

The sheriff said Montesi realized a short distance later that he had hit something and turned around. Both deputies stopped to give medical aid until emergency medical technicians arrived.

The sheriff said other witnesses said the boys had the red light and the deputies had the green light.

"Our hearts go out to this family and we certainly mourn the loss of their son," Chronister said. "I don't think that we could apologize enough for the loss of their son."

The sheriff the investigation continues as they await toxicology reports and reconstructions of the crash. Chronister said it will take 30-45 days to complete.

"I would just ask for the benefit of the doubt," Chronister said.

Family and friend honored Pinner during a Jan. 12 vigil at the crash site. Pinner's stepmother, Savannah Rosa, said her stepson was loved by many.

"He was loving. He was full of life," she said.

Less than a week after Pinner was killed, protesters demanded answers. A group chanted "justice for Josiah" as they marched down the same road where Pinner was killed.

Damien Foster, the friend with Pinner at the time of the crash, said, "It's not fair, and we're not going to stop until we get justice."

Protesters then marched down Florida Avenue to the nearest sheriff's office substation. Deputies provided an escort.

Chronister said Montesi was been with the sheriff's office since March 2013. The sheriff said the deputy has been involved in three traffic crashes while employed at HCSO: April 16, 2016; Feb. 24, 2017, and Sept. 12, 2017.

The sheriff's office's Motor Vehicle Crash Review Board deemed two of the crashes "unavoidable" and the other crash "excusable."

