TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins are teaming up to warn students about the dangers of vaping.

The two are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration declared youth vaping an epidemic in 2018.

Many teens may not realize that if a vape pen contains THC oil or wax, it’s illegal and a felony.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to talk to their kids about the effects of vaping.

