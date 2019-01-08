TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins are teaming up to warn students about the dangers of vaping.
The two are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Food and Drug Administration declared youth vaping an epidemic in 2018.
Many teens may not realize that if a vape pen contains THC oil or wax, it’s illegal and a felony.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to talk to their kids about the effects of vaping.
