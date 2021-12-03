Sheriff's office searching for man accused of attempted sexual battery

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

LAKE MAGDALENE, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it needs the public's help in finding a man who it says attempted to sexually batter a woman.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 27, a woman was walking in the area of Celestial Oaks Drive and N. Central Avenue when she was approached by a man.

The sheriff's office says the man asked for money and cigarettes, and after giving him neither, he proceeded to shove the woman to the ground. Law enforcement says that's when he attempted to sexually batter her.

"During the attack, the suspect state he had a knife, leaving the victim in fear for her life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "His behavior was clearly escalating during this entire encounter. We need people to take a close look at these photos and videos. If they know this man, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."