Sheriff: Hundreds storm Tampa Walmart during protests

TAMPA, Fla. — The sheriff's office is asking the public's help in identifying people seen in surveillance video storming a Walmart in Tampa.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said video released on Thursday shows hundreds of people rush into the closed store and steal or damage more than $100,000 in merchandise.
This happened around 9:10 p.m. on May 30 at the store located at 2701 E Fletcher Ave.
The store was closed due to the protests occurring outside the University Mall.
People used hammers and other objects to break the glass entrance doors and run into the store, according to the sheriff's department.
After reviewing surveillance video, detectives believe approximately 200 people entered the store during this time.
An estimated $116,000 in merchandise was stolen or damaged, mostly from the electronics section, deputies say.
"Not only is this violence completely unacceptable, it was disrespectful to the protesters who were out there that night trying to express their message in an impactful way," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are actively working to identify each and every one of these suspects and ask the public to provide any information they may have."
Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.
- Florida sees biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on June 10
- NASCAR bans Confederate flag at events and tracks
- Busch Gardens reopens after monthslong closure due to pandemic
- US passes 2 million COVID-19 cases
- Image of George Floyd projected over Confederate statue in Richmond
- Coronavirus cases climb in Tampa Bay: Is this the start of a second wave?
- 'Live PD' canceled amid protests, death of Javier Ambler
- Human remains found at Chad Daybell's Idaho home confirmed to be Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter