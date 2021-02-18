Sheriff's Office releases new video of man believed to have stolen SUV with baby inside

1-year-old Tinnely West was found safe in the back of the SUV Tuesday.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — New video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows the man authorities believe stole a SUV which had a 1-year-old child sleeping inside.

The sheriff's office says the surveillance video was obtained from a neighbor's doorbell camera in Valrico the day of the kidnapping.

In the video, a man wearing a blue face mask can be seen peering into the neighbor's front door before ringing the doorbell and walking away. He is wearing blue denim jeans and a white and black sweatshirt.

"We are committed to finding this individual who caused panic and fear for a family and an entire community by carelessly stealing a vehicle with an infant inside," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This surveillance video could be the key to helping us locate the suspect. We’re asking the public to take a close look and share the video with others."

This isn't the only piece of surveillance video the sheriff's office has released. They also released video of a similar looking man seen in the area shortly before the car was stolen. He'd been asking people for a ride before the car theft, Chronister said.

1-year-old Tinnely West's disappearance sparked an Amber Alert Tuesday. She was later found unharmed in the back the stolen SUV. She slept while the vehicle was stolen from her grandmother's driveway.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS in order to receive a $5,000 cash reward.