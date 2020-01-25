TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy in a parking lot.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the Silver Dollar Food Store at 4330 N 40th Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Investigators say two men got into some sort of argument, both of them pulled guns and shot at each other. One of their bullets hit the little boy in his hand and injured his finger.

The child was shopping with his mother when he was hurt, police say. One of the men ran off but the other jumped into his car and took off.

Detectives say the man in the car drove a short distance and then crashed into a fence and a sign in the area of E Osborne Avenue and 35th Street Circle. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determine the man had been shot in the hip.

Both the boy and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the search continues for the other man in the case.

