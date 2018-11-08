Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a nightclub near 40th Street and E. River Grove Drive in Tampa.

Investigators say one person was injured by gunfire. His injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

As of 6 a.m., police had not publicly identified any possible suspects.

An investigation is underway.

Tampa police said partial traffic closures would be in effect until at least 6:30 a.m. along N. 40th Street near River Grove Drive and E. Norfolk Street. Authorities suggested drivers take alternate routes.

-- N. 40th Street was temporarily closed to northbound traffic at River Grove Drive

-- Southbound 40th Street was temporarily closed to traffic at E. Norfolk Street

