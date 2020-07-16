Shooting investigation shuts down I-75 exit ramp

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a shooting at the westbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit around 2:30 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — A shooting investigation shut down a ramp on I-75 in Hillsborough County Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the shooting in the westbound exit of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

The off-ramp is closed while troopers and Hillsborough County deputies investigate.

