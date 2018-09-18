TAMPA, Fla. -- An injured person who was taken to a fire station early Tuesday prompted a shooting investigation at a nearby apartment complex.

Someone brought the person around 2:30 a.m. to Tampa's Fire Station 18 on North 30th Street, according to a news release. Rescuers then took that person to an area hospital.

Tampa police became involved not long thereafter, discovering that an incident happened at the Silver Oaks Apartments at 4200 Kenneth Court.

No other details were provided, but more information is expected later.

