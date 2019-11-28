TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the 12000 block of Spicer Place in Tampa. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he died.

The people who told detectives they heard gunshots said they also saw a white Kia 4-door Sadan leave the complex. Deputies said there were two black men in their 20s in the car.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter