One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue found a man with upper body trauma, authorities said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office said the shooter and the victim were related.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.