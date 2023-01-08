One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said the shooter and the victim were related.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.

Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue found a man with upper body trauma, authorities said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

