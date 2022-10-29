Police: Woman dead after being caught in the crossfire of shooting in Tampa

Preliminary investigation has revealed the woman was a passenger in a car in the area of 1000 W Busch Blvd during the shooting and was caught in the crossfire.

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman died late Friday night after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Tampa, according to the police.

Reports say around midnight police were called to the area of 1000 block of W Busch Blvd regarding calls about a disturbance involving gunshots.

"Shortly after that, Tampa Police were called to the 2200 block of W Waters Ave regarding a report of an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound," a news release reads. "Tampa Police and Fire Rescue initiated life-saving measures, but the adult female succumbed to her injuries."

Preliminary investigation has revealed the woman was a passenger in a car in the area of 1000 W Busch Blvd during the shooting and was caught in the crossfire.

Police say the other occupants of the car were not aware the woman was injured and drove away to reach a safe area. Once it was realized the female was injured, the driver stopped in the area of 2200 W Waters Ave and requested emergency assistance.

This event remains an active investigation.