Silver Alert: Deputies searching for missing woman with early-onset dementia

The sheriff's office said she was last seen around 4 p.m. after she left the area near the 200 block of North Dover Road.

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to bring 73-year-old Connie McNelly home.

The sheriff's office said she was last seen around 4 p.m. after she left the area near the 200 block of North Dover Road.

She left in a brown 2009 Nissan Murano, with a Florida tag of 365VUZ, and was last seen on camera traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41 and 1st Avenue NW in Ruskin just after 5:40 p.m.

McNelly is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has early-onset dementia, according to deputies. She also has blonde hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

"McNeilly has lived in Hernando, Citrus and Pinellas counties in the past," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "It's unknown at this point if she will try to return to one of those previous addresses. If you have heard from or seen her recently, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office so we can safely return her to her loved ones."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

What other people are reading right now: