BRANDON, Fla. — He’s 79 and he’s missing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Dante Sarmiento Burga. He was last seen around 3:15 p.m. at his home on the 2000 block of Fluorshire Drive in Brandon.

He left in a silver 2014 Volkswagen Passat with the Florida tag JEYU18.

He is 5’5” and about 140 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, jeans and white shoes.

Burga is insulin-dependent and has early-onset dementia.

Anyone who knows where he is should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter