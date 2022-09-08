Silver Alert issued for missing Brandon man

Michael Higgins, 72, was last seen at around 12:40 p.m. off of 21st Street in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a man they say went missing Thursday afternoon.

Michael Higgins, 72, of Brandon, was last seen at around 12:40 p.m. off of 21st Street in Tampa.

Police say he is driving a bronze 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck reportedly activated a tag reader at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Manatee County.

Higgins is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 145 pounds. He reportedly suffers from dementia.

He has grey short hair, a grey beard and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, tan cargo shorts and a black Vietnam Veteran ballcap.