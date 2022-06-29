Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old Floyd McLain.
He was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday driving away from his car in the East Miller Avenue area in Tampa, authorities say.
McLain was reportedly driving a gray 2015 Honda Civic with a Florida tag of Y85MXT.
He's described by police as a 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and khaki pants.
Law enforcement says McLain is possibly in the Orlando area.
If you see McLain or know where he may be, you're asked to the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.