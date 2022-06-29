Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man

Floyd McLain, 89, was last seen in the East Miller Avenue area in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old Floyd McLain.

He was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday driving away from his car in the East Miller Avenue area in Tampa, authorities say.

McLain was reportedly driving a gray 2015 Honda Civic with a Florida tag of Y85MXT.

He's described by police as a 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and khaki pants.

Law enforcement says McLain is possibly in the Orlando area.