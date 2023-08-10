Silver Alert issued for missing man from Apollo Beach

Anyone who knows where James Woods is can contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing and endangered man from Apollo Beach, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies are asking for the public's help with finding James Woods who was last seen leaving his home around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Woods, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a grey and white button-down shirt and denim shorts. He's described as being 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

According to police, he might be traveling in a 2016 orange Chevrolet Corvette with the Florida tag number 67ACUY. It's also possible he passed through or is in Polk County.

"We are asking the public to please bring this gentleman home," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "His family wants their loved one back with them, and we can all keep an eye out in case we see him or his distinguishable car."

Anyone who knows where the man is can contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.