Have you seen June? Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Plant City man

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Have you seen June? A Silver Alert has been issued for the missing 85-year-old Plant City man.
Police say June Junior Albin was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving his Powell Street home. He was driving his silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Florida tag No. 3258YL.
No one knows where he was headed, police say.
Albin is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, according to police. He has blue eyes, grey hair and wears glasses.
Officers say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Albin suffers from confusion and memory loss, officers say, citing a doctor.
Anyone who sees Albin or his minivan is asked to call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.