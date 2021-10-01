Have you seen June? Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Plant City man

Officers say Mr. Albin has confusion and memory loss according to a doctor.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Have you seen June? A Silver Alert has been issued for the missing 85-year-old Plant City man.

Police say June Junior Albin was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving his Powell Street home. He was driving his silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Florida tag No. 3258YL.

No one knows where he was headed, police say.

Albin is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, according to police. He has blue eyes, grey hair and wears glasses.

Officers say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Albin suffers from confusion and memory loss, officers say, citing a doctor.