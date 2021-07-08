Have you seen Donald? Silver Alert issued for missing Tampa man

Deputies say he had dementia and doesn't have his medication.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Donald? A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Tampa man.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies say Donald Duke Sr. left his home on Bearss Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday in a green 1996 Chevrolet Lumia with Florida license plate No. JP63X.

He was last seen at a barbershop located at 220 E Bearss Avenue in Tampa.

Deputies say Duke has dementia and is without his medication. He is about 6-feet-2-inches tall with a medium build. He has short white hair and green eyes.

Anyone who knows where Duke may be is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Officer at 813-247-8200.