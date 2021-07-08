x
Hillsborough County

Have you seen Donald? Silver Alert issued for missing Tampa man

Deputies say he had dementia and doesn't have his medication.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Donald? A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Tampa man. 

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies say Donald Duke Sr. left his home on Bearss Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday in a green 1996 Chevrolet Lumia with Florida license plate No. JP63X. 

He was last seen at a barbershop located at 220 E Bearss Avenue in Tampa. 

Deputies say Duke has dementia and is without his medication.  He is about 6-feet-2-inches tall with a medium build. He has short white hair and green eyes. 

Anyone who knows where Duke may be is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Officer at 813-247-8200.

