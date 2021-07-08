Have you seen Donald? Silver Alert issued for missing Tampa man

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Donald? A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 91-year-old Tampa man.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies say Donald Duke Sr. left his home on Bearss Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday in a green 1996 Chevrolet Lumia with Florida license plate No. JP63X.
He was last seen at a barbershop located at 220 E Bearss Avenue in Tampa.
Deputies say Duke has dementia and is without his medication. He is about 6-feet-2-inches tall with a medium build. He has short white hair and green eyes.
Anyone who knows where Duke may be is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Officer at 813-247-8200.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs with 1-0 win over Canadiens
- Here's where you can buy Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup champs gear
- Search of collapsed Florida condo shifting from rescue to recovery
- U.S. Capitol Police to open Tampa field office to investigate insurrection
- Coast Guard: 9 people missing in waters south of Key West
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter