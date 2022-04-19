Nikki Fried meets with Silver Oaks tenants on campaign stop for housing affordability

Nikki Fried visited the front of the Silver Oaks complex where residents have been dealing with mold, rats and sewage leaks.

TAMPA, Fla — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried highlighted a Tampa apartment complex where some residents have complained of poor living conditions while on a campaign stop about housing affordability.

Fried, who's looking to unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, visited the Silver Oaks Apartment on Tuesday to share her "Lower Costs, Higher Standards" plan to better protect renters.

"On day one, I will immediately direct the attorney general to target predatory landlords who put increased rent well beyond the rate of inflation," Fried said.

Some people who live at the complex have complained about a range of issues from black mold and rats to broken appliances and sewage leaks — problems that go beyond Fried's message on affordability. At Silver Oaks Apartments, many residents pay little to no rent because of the low-income status of the apartment complex.

The issues Silver Oaks tenants face are not rent costs related but maintenance requests that go ignored.

"I don't know what more to do, I'm tired," Vonnesha King, a Silver Oaks tenant said between sobs. She has been advocating for change in her apartment complex, sharing photos and encouraging her neighbors to speak up.

Last week, tenants received a notice that inspections would be taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The notice included a detailed checklist that must be met. If it isn't, residents face eviction.

Checklist items included items such as "walls should be clear of fingerprints," "woodwork should be free of dust" and "clothes cannot be piled [in] any room."

"I want to be very clear: renters are being taken advantage of," Fried said. "Not only here in the Tampa Bay area, but across the entire state."

Fried said her consumer affairs division will look into the complaints against the complex to see if any immediate action can be taken.

The issue already had the attention of Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. He recently introduced two bills into Congress to make sure apartment complexes like Silver Oaks are regularly inspected and held to health and safety standards.

His office sent 10 Tampa Bay the following statement:

“In May 2021, Senator Rubio urged HUD to re-inspect properties with failing REAC scores, including Silver Oaks Apartments. Senator Rubio’s staff visited the complex last week to talk to residents in person and see the conditions firsthand.

" Even though Silver Oaks received a passing score last summer, the conditions were horrific. Senator Rubio will continue working with local government officials and pushing HUD to take stronger action against the management company to ensure Silver Oaks residents have safe living conditions.”

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Silver Oaks at the local office level and the corporate management level multiple times. Our calls and emails have not been returned.