Silver Oaks Apartments tenants prepare to sue management over mold

After living with mold, rodents and sewage backup, multiple tenants say it's time to hold the property management company accountable.

TAMPA, Fla. — Multiple Silver Oaks Apartments tenants are coming together to jointly file a lawsuit against the apartment's management company, Cambridge Management Company Inc.

Vonnesha King has been living in Silver Oaks for five years. She says in that time, it's been an uphill battle trying to get the complex to deal with the black mold, rodents, sewage back-ups and broken appliances.

King said it wasn't until after she began to speak up and share her story with local news outlets that any improvements to the Section 8 housing complex began.

King says those improvements have included getting a new dishwasher, a new water valve, and most recently, a new bathtub. But, she says, what wasn't included was mold removal.

"We spoke with a lawyer, and he said we have a case if the mold is getting us sick," King said.

The health impacts of the mold are apparent for several tenants, King said. Symptoms she says she and her own children are currently dealing with are swollen, watery, and crusted eyes, difficulty breathing, and heavy coughing.

"I've been giving them antibiotics and giving them a breathing machine and they're sounding like motorbikes when they're coughing," King said. "I feel bad for my eight-month-old because he can't talk and he's barely getting it out of his chest."

King and other tenants are working with Sean Shaw from Vanguard Attorneys. Other tenants have been invited to join the lawsuit, but King said many are hesitant and it could result in an eviction.

"I'm comfortable there is enough here for me to continue to the next step of investigating towards legal relief," Shaw said.

Shaw met with some tenants on May 4 to gather information to support a lawsuit and other relevant documentation needed. Once Shaw reviews the documents he's received, he plans to meet with tenants again.