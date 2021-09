Officials say that more information will be released later.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are currently investigating a deadly crash in Hillsborough County.

According to authorities, one person was killed during a single-car crash involving a pick-up truck.

The accident happened before 1 a.m. on 1-4 near Seffer, just east of the I-75 junction, officials reported.

Westbound I-4 was shut down for over five hours.