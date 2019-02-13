TAMPA, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl faces charges after police say she lied to a teacher about someone having a gun at a Tampa middle school.

Investigators say the girl told the educator she saw a man dressed in black who may have a firearm.

Farnell Middle School and neighboring Bryant Elementary School were both sent into lockdown while authorities investigated the situation.

No weapons were ever found, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the child simply "made it up."

The sixth-grade student faces a misdemeanor count of disrupting a school assembly and a felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

10News is not identifying the child because she is a minor.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.