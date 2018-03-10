The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says its deputies are investigating skeletal remains found at Bull Frog Creek Mobile Home Park on East Bay Road in Gibsonton.

A maintenance worker called 911 at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday after finding the remains.

Detectives are working to obtain a search warrant related to the discovery.

Law enforcement said the investigation was "extremely preliminary" and no further information would be released just yet.

The mobile home park is located roughly a mile south of the Walmart off Gibsonton Drive.

