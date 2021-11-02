Have you seen Skyler? Teen vanishes from Tampa group home

Anyone with information about his disappearance should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a 16-year-old who disappeared last week from a group home in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Skyler Davis vanished from Loving Children's Group Home on North Church Avenue. He left the facility around 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 27, investigators said.

According to authorities, Davis was recently spotted near the Days Inn on North Church Avenue and the Econo Lodge on North Dale Mabry Highway. The sheriff's office says he's also known to visit Walmart stores.

Davis is described as 5-feet-6 and 100 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.