ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Skyway 10K organizers are set to host a music festival and race expo the day before the second annual race.

The General Dynamics Ordinance and Tactical Systems Music Fest and Skyway 10K Expo are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 2 at Tropicana Field.

“We’re turning this year’s packet pickup into one big pre-race party,” said Skyway 10K event director Brian Horne. “This expo, graciously presented by General Dynamics Ordinance and Tactical Systems, is going to get our race weekend off to a proper start with live bands, food trucks, sponsor vendors and many other activities.”

Musical acts scheduled to perform at the expo include Love and Theft, Glass Half Full, Doug South & The Roundabouts and NoNeed.

The event is free and open to the public.

Some 8,000 participants will run, job and walk in the second annual Skyway 10K scheduled for March 3. Last year’s race raised $560,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Note: 10News is an official sponsor of the Skyway 10K.

