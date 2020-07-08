Some Hillsborough County school board members admit they acted too slow

With just 17 days for the district and families to prepare for eLearning, some board members regret not voting earlier.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's been plenty of controversy surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but nothing as passionate or emotional as the debate over opening schools.

The decision to move the country's seventh-largest school district to an online format is not without criticism.

It's also left the district and Hillsborough County parents scrambling to prepare.

On Thursday, the school board decided students would start the school year online for the first four weeks, leaving the district with just 17 days to prepare.

There's been a lot of criticism about the board moving too slow in making a decision. Board members Lynn Gray and Tamara Shamburger don't deny the criticism.

"We were way too slow. I so much agree," Gray said.

"We're now putting our teachers and administrators, certainly our students in a predicament to get things figured out so quickly," Shamburger said.



Gray and Shamburger were two of the five votes in favor of virtual learning. Two board members voted against the decision.

Board members who voted in favor said their decision was based on the data provided by medical experts at the special board meeting.

A spokesperson with the district said administrators and staff got to work Friday on figuring out how many computers they need.

In March, the district handed out more than 40,000 devices. The superintendent is also trying to work out a partnership with an internet provider.

Students can expect tutorials on eLearning by next week. You can learn more about the experience here.

