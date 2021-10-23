South Tampa family searching for missing dog taken from outside home

There is a $500 reward being offered from the family for whoever helps find Ollie.

TAMPA, Fla. — A South Tampa family is asking for help in finding their black and white Havanese that was taken from outside their home Thursday evening, a press release explains.

Larry Saylor says his dog Oliver, who goes by Ollie, followed him outside without him knowing. When he came home later, the dog was gone.

Surveillance cameras at the house reportedly show a woman in a black Hyundai Elantra pulling into the family's driveway as Ollie walked over from the sidewalk. The woman opened the car door and let the dog into her car.

The footage then shows the woman turning around to knock on a neighbor's door a few houses down to see if they knew who the dog belonged to. The neighbor said they didn't know but suggested taking him to the Petco on Westshore Boulevard.

Fliers were posted around the neighborhood, along with social media posts and the local police have been notified, according to the release.

Ollie is chipped, so the local vet can return the dog to the family once he is found.

There is a $500 reward being offered from the family, the release explains. The woman in the video will not be in trouble, the family's concern is only bringing Ollie home.