TAMPA, Fla. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 have reopened to traffic following an early morning crash.

Troopers shut down the section of highway on I-275 near the I-4 exit Sunday to tend to a crashed truck and its driver.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras earlier showed the semi-truck crashed through the concrete barrier and jackknifed, separating northbound and southbound lanes.

It blocked several lanes in both directions before crews could remove it from the barrier.

It appeared southbound drivers were being diverted at E. Floribraska Avenue.

There is no word on any injuries.

