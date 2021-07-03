Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash on I-75, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is accused of crashing into the back of a motorcyclist on Interstate 75 and driving off.
Marquez Roberts was arrested and charged for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, according to a Flordia Highway Patrol news release.
Troopers allege Roberts crashed into the motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, around 2:45 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Big Bend Road.
Roberts initially stopped, troopers say, but he continued onward. His car was found by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies at a nearby McDonald's as it was being towed by AAA.
FHP says Roberts requested the towing service and went home. He later was arrested.
A stretch of southbound I-75 was closed for several hours. It has since reopened to traffic.
- 'We need the help': Unemployed Floridians anxiously wait for stimulus bill to be signed
- Biden wants $1,400 COVID relief checks approved by March 14
- DeSantis plans to lower vaccine age requirements this month
- Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home
- Several retail locations offering COVID vaccine to Florida teachers under 50
- Your guide to the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter