Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash on I-75, troopers say

A 21-year-old was arrested at home by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is accused of crashing into the back of a motorcyclist on Interstate 75 and driving off.

Marquez Roberts was arrested and charged for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, according to a Flordia Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers allege Roberts crashed into the motorcyclist, a 32-year-old man from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, around 2:45 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Big Bend Road.

Roberts initially stopped, troopers say, but he continued onward. His car was found by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies at a nearby McDonald's as it was being towed by AAA.

FHP says Roberts requested the towing service and went home. He later was arrested.

A stretch of southbound I-75 was closed for several hours. It has since reopened to traffic.