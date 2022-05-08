2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs

The southbound lanes have reopened to traffic.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

A man was driving a Honda Accord in the inside southbound lane when he failed to stop for a Road Ranger truck that was parked in the lane to clear roadway debris, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash sent the Road Ranger truck into a GMC Canyon that was in the outside lane.

The 30-year-old man driving the Honda was seriously injured and airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. The 47-year-old Road Ranger had minor injuries.

The 32-year-old man driving the GMC was not injured.

All lanes were reopened at 10:40 a.m.