Southwest flight attendants union calls for major change after travel fiasco

Representatives for TWU Local 556 say they've been calling for upgraded technology for years, and they're hoping something changes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Another day of frustration for travelers across the country as Southwest Airlines canceled thousands more flights.

The union that represents Southwest flight attendants, TWU Local 556, said this was a systemic technology failure from top to bottom, and they've been urging leadership to make upgrades to the system for years.

"This is not the first time that we as flight attendants and as pilots have been sleeping on floors. We have had no hotel rooms. We've had situations where they have no idea where we are. They can't get us home," said Corliss King, 2nd Vice President of TWU Local 556.

As the fallout from the colossal travel meltdown continues to leave flyers stranded across the nation, those who work in the air every day say this needs to be a wake-up call.

"We just gave shareholders big dividends. We just gave some of our executives raises. Why are we still in negotiations, much of which we are negotiating around these technology changes? Why are we still there four years later?” King said.

Flight attendants have been on hold with scheduling hubs for as long as 15 hours.

"There's nothing harder than to hear people who have been on duty for 24 hours straight sobbing because they're afraid they're going to be disciplined if they don't stay on hold longer," King said.

Aviation experts point to Southwest’s unique model as one of the catalysts behind the collapse.

"They're not the traditional hub and spoke operation. So whereas a pilot for one of the other major airlines might fly two or three flights a day, a Southwest pilot might do five or six and only pass through a hub once or twice," said Mark Weinkrantz, a former commercial pilot and aviation expert.

"So if they're stranded somewhere, that's not a hub, that's not a major base, like they're passing through Kansas City or Austin, Texas, as opposed to being in Midway or in Atlanta or something like that, they have fewer resources and less opportunity to go ahead and move people in the right direction."

Southwest says the cancellations will continue as they focus on getting employees back in place.

“Our plan for the next few days is to fly a reduced schedule and reposition our people and planes, and we're making headway and we're optimistic to be back on track before next week," said Southwest CEO Bob Jordan.

As they scramble to reset, those in the industry are hoping this is a wake-up call for the company.

"It's a huge investment to go ahead and upgrade, but when it comes to dollars and cents, this is a black eye that they're going to want to erase as quickly as possible. The technology will definitely have to catch up."

As exhausted flight attendants continue pushing for change.