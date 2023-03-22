Specialized unit conducts weapons of mass destruction drill in Downtown Tampa

Evaluators followed the response team, timing them and grading them on their actions and communication.

TAMPA, Fla. — For those perhaps wondering what all the commotion was about in downtown Tampa Wednesday, members of the 44th and 48th weapons of mass destruction civil support team were conducting a multi-agency weapons of mass destruction drill at the Tampa Convention Center.

Rarely seen or heard from, the specialized national guard unit is the tip of the spear in the event of a chemical, biological, or even nuclear event.

“So, our mission overall, is to provide assistance to federal authorities in the event of a suspected attack or incident involving weapons of mass destruction,” said Capt. Jerry Brown.

This scenario during this particular training exercise simulated a device detonating after a dignitary had given a speech inside a large venue.

“And there was an unknown white powder that was projected from the dispersal device. So, our job is to go on scene, take samples, and then we have a mobile laboratory that is at another location right now that is going to process that sample locally, so we get an immediate result back to the officials that are in the location here,” said Brown.

Evaluators followed the response team, timing them and grading them on their actions and communication.

Local, state and federal representatives were all part of the coordinated response team. And although it was just a drill, it had some downtown workers and visitors curious if not concerned.

“Just a whole line up of fire engines and rescue trucks. And we had the kids with us so they were curious, all the lights flashing,” said visitor Erik Pierson.

“I see 2 feet sticking out of one of the cars,” said passerby Joe Donnelly. “You know obviously, when you say something like that you hope everyone’s OK.”

Because of their specialized training, these same specialized units have responded to hurricanes, and were among the first to vaccinate the elderly and help train local responders during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

The training exercise continues Thursday at another location in St. Petersburg.

Brown says thankfully this particular scenario isn’t something that they’ve had to contend with in our region. But if it were to occur, they be that much more prepared.