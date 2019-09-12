TAMPA, Fla. — African Americans have a rich history in Tampa, and soon, there will be a museum to tell that story.

"The history here is absolutely incredible and everybody should be aware of it, so we're preserving as much of it as we can,” said David Hollis of the Tampa Housing Authority.

The agency is restoring the historic St. James Episcopal Church, which in a couple of years will host a museum to share the powerful story of African Americans in the city.



"Right here is a wonderful piece of all of Tampa's history, but certainly a part of the African American history that developed right here,” said Hollis.



The museum will be in the Encore development along Ray Charles near Central Avenue, which was once the heart of a bustling African American business and entertainment district. Civil rights leaders, musicians and educators all called this area home. Now, the Tampa Housing Authority owns much of this property and is using this church to preserve that history.



“This building will probably be completed in about 60 days, at which time it will convert to that learning center. While that's going on, we are going to formulate some form of a governance group that will manage the building in the next few years transform the building to Tampa's premiere African American cultural museum,” said Hollis.

Emerald Morrow

For some, the honor feels long overdue.



“We played an intricate part in this city and in this county,” said Yvette Lewis, president of the Hillsborough NAACP. “It is time for us to tell our history."



As president of the Hillsborough NAACP, Lewis has been pushing for an African American history museum to tell a story of struggle and triumph. Those calls grew louder with the recent discovery of forgotten black cemeteries on school board and housing authority property.

Emerald Morrow

“Let the voices from the grave tell our story,” she said.

The museum is slated to open by 2023.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter