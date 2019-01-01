TAMPA, Fla. — St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital’s first baby of 2019 was born early Tuesday morning.

Eliza Kate Donaghue was born at 12:21 a.m. to parents Brendan and Laura. She’s the Donaghue’s first child.

Eliza is 20 inches long, according to hospital spokesperson Beverly Littlejohn. The newborn weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces, Littlejohn said.

