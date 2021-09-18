Large stage trailer stolen from veterans group in Plant City

The stage was on the post's property following a 9/11 event last weekend.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A local chapter of a veterans organization is asking the public for help in locating a large stage trailer that was stolen in Plant City.

According to AMVETS Post 44, the trailer was stolen at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. Video provided by the group shows a white truck pulling the trailer from an open lot.

The organization says they have reported the theft to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to the organization, it would cost $20,000 to rebuild.