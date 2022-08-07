Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1

Police say all four men were charged with resisting arrest without violence.

TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.

Reportedly, an orange Dodge Challenger fled the area immediately after the shooting, which prompted a police helicopter to follow the path of the vehicle.

The four men exited the Challenger and begin running through a neighborhood near Seffner Lakes Rd and Brandon Lakes Ave, police explained.

*UPDATE* After negotiations, Tampa Police have taken the 4th subject into custody.



All are currently charged w/Resisting Arrest Without Violence; additional charges may be pending. https://t.co/ovGAdUEFws — TampaPD (@TampaPD) August 7, 2022

Police say the men entered a home on Brandon Lakes Ave. Officers were able to get the residents of the home to come out, unharmed, while the four men remained inside, police wrote in a statement.

Three of the men came out of the home after police gave orders for the men to exit, however one stayed inside.

After some time, the fourth person – a juvenile – surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police say all four men were charged with resisting arrest without violence.

The victim of the shooting is currently listed in stable condition after surgery.