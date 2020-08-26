State Attorney's Office to make announcement after Conviction Review unit investigation

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is set to share a "major development" following an 11-month investigation.

Warren will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at the State Attorney's Office in Tampa.

The Conviction Review Unit was set up by Warren to investigate and remedy wrongful convictions. The goal, the office said, "is to ensure that innocent citizens are not punished for crimes they did not commit while actual perpetrators remain free."

The CRU has a team of attorneys, investigators and support staff that review claims alongside and independent review panel of legal experts outside the State Attorney's Office.

If the CRU staff identify a wrongful conviction, the State Attorney's Office works to remedy the conviction.

Back in May, the CRU launched a new website to gather tips, called Innocence Files Tampa. Warren said then that he hopes people watching the Netflix series "The Innocent Files" will want to come forward with possible information on local cases.

The website is a collaboration between the office and the Innocence Project.

