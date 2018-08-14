The State Attorney's Office has released video of a confrontation involving George Chronister, who is accused of slashing a local rapper during a fight over music last year.

On Tuesday, a judge denied Chronister's "stand your ground" motion -- meaning his self-defense case will now go before a grand jury.

Prosecutors say Chronister, an amateur rapper, got into a fight with another local rapper in a Tampa parking lot. Police say Chronister pulled a knife and slashed the fellow musician in the face and back.

Cell phone video of the altercation was shown in court last week and released to the public on Tuesday.

Following Tuesday's hearing, Chronister's defense attorney Ron Darrigo said there is more to what happened than what's on the video, calling his client a "good kid."

Chronister is the son of Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who has not commented on the case.

