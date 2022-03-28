State says Hillsborough County is among several not complying with Parental Rights in Education bill

The Florida Department of Education wrote a letter to Hillsborough County alerting board members their policies aren't complying with new state laws.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education reached out to several school districts, including Hillsborough County, for not complying with new state laws.

The state alerted Hillsborough County they need to make changes to comply with the Parental Rights in Education bill. The same bill some have referred to say the "don't say gay bill."

Hillsborough County board members meet on Tuesday night to talk about what they need to do to comply with state laws.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis said the State Department of Education was in touch with Hillsborough district leaders before the meeting.

"They’re pleased with the progress we’re making, but we just have to work as quickly as we can to be in compliance," Davis said.

Last week, the Hillsborough school board got a letter from the state alerting them Hillsborough County leaders need to address two policies.

"After initial review of the policies and procedures submitted by Hillsborough County Schools, it appears that some of these policies or procedures may have not yet been updated to comply with revised Florida law and State Board of Education rule," the letter reads.

One with their racial equity policy and the other is the district’s LGBTQ+ critical resource and support guide for staff.

The racial equity policy confronts institutional racism.

The district’s LGBTQ+ critical resource and support guide for staff outlines restrooms, sex segregated facilities, gender pronouns and coming out.

The state explained both need to be updated to comply with state laws.

Some board members expressed hiring more legal counsel would help the board assure they are complying with laws. Another board member said it doesn’t matter the legal advice they seek, the state isn’t being clear.

"It isn’t that our staff is confused by legal advice, it’s that the information that we are getting from the state isn’t clear and isn’t providing that guidance," one Hillsborough School board member, Jessica Vaughn, said.