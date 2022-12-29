Mother of 4 children identified after being found alongside I-275 in Tampa

Stephanie Contreras was discovered with a significant head injury on Christmas Day along the shoulder of I-275 near Dale Mabry Highway. She died from her injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — It remains unclear what exactly happened to a 29-year-old woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, who was found alongside Interstate 275 on Christmas morning and later died from her injuries.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Florida troopers released photos provided by the Contreras family and the woman's name. She was a mother of four children, including an 8-year-old daughter, 2-year-old twin daughters and a 1-year-old son.

Contreras was found just after 7 a.m. Sunday along the shoulder of I-275 near Dale Mabry Highway with a significant head injury and road rash throughout her body.

She died from her injuries sometime late Monday into Tuesday at the hospital.

Troopers say Contreras is from Dover, Florida, but grew up in Plant City.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or *FHP. Crime Stoppers also can be contacted at **TIPS.