TAMPA, Fla. — A project that's been underway for more than a year is causing new safety concerns.

Speeders are blowing past crews working on the Selmon Extension project, and it’s putting lives at risk.

The project is still set to be done by the Fall of 2020, but getting it completed is proving to be increasingly dangerous.

The main issue is people are going well over the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour. Another issue is people are careless. It's why officials with the project are putting out a warning for drivers.

“We need the drivers to do their part," project spokesperson Kym Graves said.

Related: Selmon extension project on schedule, even if you're not while stuck in construction traffic

Graves says to slow down, stay alert and don't tailgate. Graves says some drivers are ignoring the signs and barriers meant to keep workers safe.

“Cars should not be using the median or cutting through the barrier walls or the barrels," Graves explained. "They're not there for you to cut through or make U-turns. They're there for the construction workers or vehicles or emergency vehicles.”

Once completed, the project will add 1.9 miles from the east end of the Gandy Bridge to the current Selmon Expressway near Dale Mabry Highway.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, Florida ranks among the top five states for highway construction accidents. Leaders with the extension project want to get ahead of the issue before someone is hurt.

The fine for speeding in a construction zone is double the amount of a regular speeding ticket.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.